230206-N-XK462-1237 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor participates in a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7620660
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-XK462-1237
|Resolution:
|5425x3617
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Sailors Participate in Marksman Training [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
