    TSAE Visual Information at ISE2023 Barcelona [Image 4 of 8]

    TSAE Visual Information at ISE2023 Barcelona

    BARCELONA, SPAIN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dirk Radermacher, right, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Visual Information Branch deputy chief, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), talks to an exhibitor at Integrated Systems Europe 2023, a professional audio visual and systems integration exhibition at Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. TSAE has the capability to provide audio and visual support, which includes public announcement systems and projectors, to various units across Europe to enhance training events and ensure units can focus on readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Location: BARCELONA, ES 
