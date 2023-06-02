Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapporo Snow Festival 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Sapporo Snow Festival 2023

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) - Logistics Specialists 1st Class Godwin Balderas, assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Misawa, passes out information cards during the 74th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 38th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and the citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:41
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP 
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Sapporo Snow Festival 2023

