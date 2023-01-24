Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Underway [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Annapolis Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Electronics Technician Navigation Seaman Chase Best (left), Chief Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Joshua Altman (middle), and Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Nukell Moore (right), assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), stand watch in the control center while underway, Jan. 23. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:25
    Photo ID: 7620278
    VIRIN: 230124-N-MH959-1109
    Resolution: 3941x5518
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annapolis
    CSS-15

