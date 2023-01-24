USS Annapolis Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Electronics Technician Navigation Seaman Chase Best (left), Chief Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Joshua Altman (middle), and Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Nukell Moore (right), assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), stand watch in the control center while underway, Jan. 23. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA