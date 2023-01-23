PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Gray Huckaby, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), conducts routine maintenance on a torpedo tube system while underway, Jan. 23. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7620277 VIRIN: 230123-N-MH959-1084 Resolution: 6107x4071 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Annapolis Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.