PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Recruit Adrian Simmons, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), passes information over a sound-powered telephone in the torpedo room while underway, Jan. 23. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:24
|Photo ID:
|7620276
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-MH959-1022
|Resolution:
|6593x4395
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Annapolis Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
