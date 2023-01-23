Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Annapolis Underway [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Annapolis Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Recruit Adrian Simmons, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), passes information over a sound-powered telephone in the torpedo room while underway, Jan. 23. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 7620276
    VIRIN: 230123-N-MH959-1022
    Resolution: 6593x4395
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Annapolis Underway
    USS Annapolis Underway
    USS Annapolis Underway
    USS Annapolis Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annapolis
    CSS-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT