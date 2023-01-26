USS Annapolis Conducts Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Electronics Technician Navigation 1st Class Christopher Crawford-Day, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), monitors atmosphere with a gas analyzer and draeger testing kit during a damage control training scenario while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

