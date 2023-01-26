PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Electronics Technician Navigation 1st Class Christopher Crawford-Day, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), monitors atmosphere with a gas analyzer and draeger testing kit during a damage control training scenario while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7620273
|VIRIN:
|230126-N-MH959-1372
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|12.69 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
Web Views: 1
|1
Downloads: 0
|0
This work, USS Annapolis Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 6 of 6], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
