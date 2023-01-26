Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Annapolis Conducts Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Submarines 2nd Class Jashoy Greenaway assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), connects to an emergency air breathing manifold during a damage control training scenario while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

