USS Annapolis Conducts Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Submarines 2nd Class Jashoy Greenaway assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), connects to an emergency air breathing manifold during a damage control training scenario while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

