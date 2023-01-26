Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Conducts Torpedo Offloading Procedures [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Annapolis Conducts Torpedo Offloading Procedures

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Lathom assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), conducts torpedo offloading procedures in the torpedo room while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:12
    Photo ID: 7620269
    VIRIN: 230126-N-MH959-1210
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Conducts Torpedo Offloading Procedures [Image 6 of 6], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

