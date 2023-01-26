USS Annapolis Conducts Torpedo Offloading Procedures

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 3rd Class Tristian Stromitis, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), conducts torpedo offloading procedures in the torpedo room while underway, Jan. 26. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

