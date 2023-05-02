LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit Two, perform pre-dive checks in Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 5, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7620139 VIRIN: 230205-N-PS818-1299 Resolution: 4088x6132 Size: 4.76 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Divers Perform Gear Checks During Ice Dive [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.