    U.S. Navy Diver Drills Ice Screw Underneath Ice [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Diver Drills Ice Screw Underneath Ice

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Rob Brookins, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two (MDSU 2), anchors an ice screw into the ice while diving in Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 5, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:44
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
