U.S. Navy Diver Drills Ice Pick Under The Ice

LITLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Rob Brookins, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two (MUDSU 2), anchors an ice screw into the ice while diving in Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 5, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

