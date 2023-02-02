Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors attend DEP meeting [Image 3 of 5]

    Future Sailors attend DEP meeting

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230202-N-WF272-1140 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 2, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Ashley White, a recruit division commander assigned to the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, explains what to expect in basic training to future Sailors, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during the monthly Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meeting held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 2, 2023. During the meeting, future Sailors received pre-shipping briefs, financial training, and held a virtual Q&A with White. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors attend DEP meeting [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

