Future Sailors attend DEP meeting

230202-N-WF272-1140 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 2, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Ashley White, a recruit division commander assigned to the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, explains what to expect in basic training to future Sailors, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during the monthly Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meeting held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 2, 2023. During the meeting, future Sailors received pre-shipping briefs, financial training, and held a virtual Q&A with White. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

