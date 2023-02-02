230202-N-WF272-1082 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 2, 2023) Chief Operations Specialist James Ward, a St. Louis native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks with future Sailors during the monthly Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meeting held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 2, 2023. During the meeting, future Sailors received pre-shipping brief, financial training, and held a virtual Q&A with the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:30 Photo ID: 7619827 VIRIN: 230202-N-WF272-1082 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 896.69 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Sailors attend DEP meeting [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.