Technical Sergeant Gregory Deloach, 19th Maintenance Group executive assistant, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb 6, 2023. Deloach was awarded Combat Airlifter of the Week for outstanding achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7619802
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-BK002-1011
|Resolution:
|7684x5123
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Airlifter of the Week: Technical Sgt. Gregory Deloach!, by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT