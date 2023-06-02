Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Airlifter of the Week: Technical Sgt. Gregory Deloach!

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Gregory Deloach, 19th Maintenance Group executive assistant, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb 6, 2023. Deloach was awarded Combat Airlifter of the Week for outstanding achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 7619802
    VIRIN: 230206-F-BK002-1011
    Resolution: 7684x5123
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Airlifter of the Week: Technical Sgt. Gregory Deloach!, by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

