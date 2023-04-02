Valentine's Day Extravaganza

Members of the 335th Training Squadron’s religious affairs apprentice course and the Lighthouse Airman’s Ministry Center pose for a group photo at the Triangle Chapel Annex on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. The group hosted a Valentines Day Extravaganza for permanent party Airmen to socialize and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7619801
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-TX306-1091
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
