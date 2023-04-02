Annika Rush, Sarah Melton and Rachel Bean, Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast members, pose together before they volunteer at the Valentine’s Day Extravaganza at the Triangle Chapel Annex on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. The party was hosted by Airmen from the 335th Training Squadron’s religious affairs apprentice course and the Lighthouse Airman’s Ministry Center as a way for permanent party Airmen to socialize and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7619799 VIRIN: 230113-F-TX306-1034 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 5.69 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valentine's Day Extravaganza [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.