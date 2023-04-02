Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valentine's Day Extravaganza [Image 4 of 7]

    Valentine's Day Extravaganza

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric McGee, 81st Operations Support Flight radar, airfield and weather systems technician, talks with attendees at the Valentine’s Day Extravaganza at the Triangle Chapel Annex on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. The party was hosted by Airmen from the 335th Training Squadron’s religious affairs apprentice course and the Lighthouse Airman’s Ministry Center as a way for permanent party Airmen to socialize and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:13
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Keesler Air Force Base

