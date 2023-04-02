U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rosalind Rider-Page, 335th Training Squadron religious affairs apprentice course class leader, and Jason Hall, Lighthouse Airman’s Ministry Center director, pose together at the Valentine’s Day Extravaganza at the Triangle Chapel Annex on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. Rider-Page and Hall organized the event as a way for permanent party Airmen to socialize and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

