    Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities [Image 10 of 10]

    Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Ocean Springs High School Band perform during the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade at Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. Keesler personnel participate in local parades every Mardi Gras season to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

