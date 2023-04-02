Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, (left center), poses for a photo with Mayor Toby Barker, Hattiesburg, Mississippi mayor; Mayor Kenny Holloway, Ocean Springs, Mississippi mayor; and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi Lieutenant Governor, during the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade at Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. Keesler personnel participate in local parades every Mardi Gras season to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

