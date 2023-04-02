Keesler Air Force Base Airmen carry the 50 state flags during the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade at Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. Keesler personnel participate in local parades every Mardi Gras season to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7619695
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-BD983-1107
|Resolution:
|5040x3712
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
