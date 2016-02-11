Parade attendees reach for thrown Mardi Gras beads during the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade at Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2023. Keesler personnel participate in local parades every Mardi Gras season to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2016 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:30 Photo ID: 7619694 VIRIN: 230204-F-BD983-1018 Resolution: 5340x3556 Size: 1.94 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler participates in Mardi Gras festivities [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.