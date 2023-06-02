NSAW Conducts Surveillance Drill

Capt. Nathaniel Carter, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Police Department, conducts “surveillance” as a role player just outside a gate at the Washington Navy Yard on Feb. 6 during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23). While the annual force protection drills continue from today through Feb. 17, personnel are reminded to stay vigilant for real world threats at all times.

