Capt. Nathaniel Carter, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Police Department, conducts “surveillance” as a role player just outside a gate at the Washington Navy Yard on Feb. 6 during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23). While the annual force protection drills continue from today through Feb. 17, personnel are reminded to stay vigilant for real world threats at all times.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7619692
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-CE356-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2042
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW Conducts Surveillance Drill, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
