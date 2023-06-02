Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSAW Conducts Surveillance Drill

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    Capt. Nathaniel Carter, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Police Department, conducts “surveillance” as a role player just outside a gate at the Washington Navy Yard on Feb. 6 during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23). While the annual force protection drills continue from today through Feb. 17, personnel are reminded to stay vigilant for real world threats at all times.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 7619692
    VIRIN: 230206-N-CE356-001
    Resolution: 3000x2042
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    NSAW
    Counter Surveillance
    Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2023
    SCCS23

