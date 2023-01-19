Airman 1st Class Samantha Sim, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron ophthalmic technician, reads a patient’s current glasses prescription at the Ophthalmology Clinic in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 59th SGC tests and treats to prevent vision loss, promote a better quality of life and support a worldwide qualified force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
This work, Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim, by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
