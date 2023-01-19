Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim [Image 3 of 7]

    Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Samantha Sim, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron ophthalmic technician, tests a patient for color deficiencies at the Ophthalmology Clinic in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 59th SGC tests and treats to prevent vision loss, promote a better quality of life and support a worldwide qualified force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim

    eyes
    vision
    ophthalmology
    WHASC
    Airmens Time

