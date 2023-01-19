Warrior Medic Highlight - A1C Samantha Sim

Airman 1st Class Samantha Sim, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron ophthalmic technician, sanitizes a phoropter prior to refracting a patient at the Ophthalmology Clinic in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 59th SGC tests and treats to prevent vision loss, promote a better quality of life and support a worldwide qualified force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US