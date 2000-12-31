Army officers mentor cadets during Cyber Leadership Conference

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Justin Helphenstine, the Cyber National Mission Forces tactical director, and other subject matter experts lent their knowledge to cadets and other service academy students during the Cyber Leadership Conference between Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Eisenhower Hall. Sponsored by the USMA Class of 1970, the CLC offers cyber officers a productive annual leadership development experience. Additionally, the event brought together cadets and students from other service academies interested in the cyber branch with experienced Army cyber professionals. Cadets were put in small groups to engage with distinguished senior leaders from the military, government, and private sectors. They also developed inter-organizational relationships with leaders of the cyber branch.

