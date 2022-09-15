Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade 11th Division, conduct training sling loading M777 Howitzers, Ft. Wainwright Alaska Sep 15, 2022. This training prepares crews to rapidly move and emplace their weapons in remote environments.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 02:46
|Photo ID:
|7618095
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-KE589-562
|Resolution:
|2969x4454
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Wolves Conduct Sling Load Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
