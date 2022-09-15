Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Wolves Conduct Sling Load Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Arctic Wolves Conduct Sling Load Training

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Downing 

    1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade 11th Division, conduct training sling loading M777 Howitzers, Ft. Wainwright Alaska Sep 15, 2022. This training prepares crews to rapidly move and emplace their weapons in remote environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 7618094
    VIRIN: 220915-A-KE589-471
    Resolution: 4768x3179
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Wolves Conduct Sling Load Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    howitzer
    Alaska
    arctic
    m777
    helicopter

