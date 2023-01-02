FLDC E-4 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay finish an E-4 and below Foundational Leader Development Course onboard NSA Souda Bay on Feb. 1, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

