    FLDC E-4 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 11 of 11]

    FLDC E-4 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay finish an E-4 and below Foundational Leader Development Course onboard NSA Souda Bay on Feb. 1, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Location: GR
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Hellenic Republic (Greece)

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda

