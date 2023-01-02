FLDC E-4 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 1, 2023) Builder Constructionman Apprentice Dylan Kimball, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Foundational Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, and from Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on Feb. 1, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

