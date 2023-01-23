230123-N-NY362-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 23:36
|Photo ID:
|7617968
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-NY362-2001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|333.22 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fires Standard Missile During Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Shiloh Concludes 10-Day Surface Warfare Advanced Technical Training (SWATT) in the Philippine Sea
