230123-N-NY362-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 23:36 Photo ID: 7617968 VIRIN: 230123-N-NY362-2001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 333.22 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fires Standard Missile During Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.