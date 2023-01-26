PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023) — The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) steams in formation as part of the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, Jan. 26. The ceremony, held at Asan Beach, Guam, officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance and repairs as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7617965 VIRIN: 230126-N-YU102-1045 Resolution: 6720x4335 Size: 4.73 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Sails in Support of Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.