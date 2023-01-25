ESL Sails in Support of Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2023) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Apra Harbor to support the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, Jan. 25. The ceremony, held Jan. 26 at Asan Beach, Guam, officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance and repairs as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

