    ESL Sails in Support of Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    ESL Sails in Support of Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Luke Wilson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2023)— Four F/A-18C Hornets fly over the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as part of the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, Jan. 26. The ceremony, held at Asan Beach, Guam, officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance and repairs as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 23:22
    Photo ID: 7617957
    VIRIN: 230126-N-YU102-2153
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sails in Support of Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Tender
    ESL
    AS39

