U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230205-N-PG545-1339, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 5, 2023) The city of Guaynabo presents the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers with a gift during a concert at Concha Acústica de Guaynabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

