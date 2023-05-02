230205-N-PG545-1102, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 5, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers pose for a photo with the police women of Guaynabo after a concert at Concha Acústica de Guaynabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7617930
|VIRIN:
|230205-N-PQ545-1102
|Resolution:
|5218x3483
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
