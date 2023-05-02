U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230205-N-PG545-1044, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 5, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green, Virginia, dances with audience members during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at Concha Acústica de Guaynabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

