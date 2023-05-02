230205-N-PG545-1044, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 5, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green, Virginia, dances with audience members during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at Concha Acústica de Guaynabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7617929
|VIRIN:
|230205-N-PQ545-1044
|Resolution:
|4993x3333
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT