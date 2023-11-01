A Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor assists a student adjust his iron sights at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. Instructors at CATM ensure Airmen are fit to fight by training them on proper rifle etiquette, safety procedures and how to efficiently fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7617730 VIRIN: 230111-F-AF022-0007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.11 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home on the Range [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.