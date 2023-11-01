Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home on the Range [Image 7 of 9]

    Home on the Range

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor assists a student adjust his iron sights at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. Instructors at CATM ensure Airmen are fit to fight by training them on proper rifle etiquette, safety procedures and how to efficiently fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7617730
    VIRIN: 230111-F-AF022-0007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Home on the Range [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    CATM
    18 SFS
    USINDO-PACOM
    INDO-PACOM

