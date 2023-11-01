Airmen assemble their targets before the firing portion of the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. Instructors at CATM ensure Airmen are fit to fight by training them on proper rifle etiquette, safety procedures and how to efficiently fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7617721 VIRIN: 230111-F-AF022-0005 Resolution: 7797x5198 Size: 5.62 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home on the Range [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.