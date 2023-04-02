129th Maintenance Group Welcomes a New Chief

U.S. Air Force Col. Katherine Waterman, 129th Rescue Wing maintenance group commander, promotes Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Dunn to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at Moffett Federal Airfield, Feb. 4, 2023. Dunne has served in the Air Force for nearly 18 years. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
