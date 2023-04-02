Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Maintenance Group Welcomes a New Chief

    MOFFETT FIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Dunne promotes to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at Moffett Federal Airfield, Feb. 4, 2023. His family congratulates him by ceremoniously tacking on his new rank. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

    This work, 129th Maintenance Group Welcomes a New Chief [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

