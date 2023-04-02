U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Dunne promotes to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at Moffett Federal Airfield, Feb. 4, 2023. His family congratulates him by ceremoniously tacking on his new rank. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:13 Photo ID: 7617714 VIRIN: 230204-Z-KK828-1113 Resolution: 5604x3741 Size: 2.03 MB Location: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 129th Maintenance Group Welcomes a New Chief [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.