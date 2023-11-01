M4 Carbines sit in resting position before a combat arms training and maintenance qualification class at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. The 18th Security Forces Squadron provides marksmanship weapons training to all active duty personnel to maintain mission readiness and meet qualification standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 7617709 VIRIN: 230111-F-AF022-0001 Resolution: 7989x5326 Size: 5.06 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home on the Range [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.