Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar delivers her remarks on the importance of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange at the State Partnership Program Letter of Intent signing ceremony hosted by the Minnesota National Guard at the State Capitol on Feb. 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The official State Partnership Program signing ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Trondheim, Norway.



The Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program pairs the National Guard of a U.S. state or territory with a partner nation’s military, security forces, and government agencies responsible for emergency response and disaster response and began in 1993 with 13 partners.



The Minnesota Guard has shared a partnership with Croatia for 27 years, and Norway will become another partner through this program. Minnesota National Guard photo by: Master Sgt. Paul Santikko

