Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program [Image 33 of 40]

    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Chief of the Norwegian Home Guard, Maj. Gen. Elizabeth Michelsen and Norway Ambassador to the U.S., Ambassador Anniken Krutnes all provided their signatures at the State Partnership Program Letter of Intent signing ceremony hosted by the Minnesota National Guard at the State Capitol on Feb. 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The official State Partnership Program signing ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Trondheim, Norway.

    The Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program pairs the National Guard of a U.S. state or territory with a partner nation’s military, security forces, and government agencies responsible for emergency response and disaster response and began in 1993 with 13 partners.

    The Minnesota Guard has shared a partnership with Croatia for 27 years, and Norway will become another partner through this program. Minnesota National Guard photo by: Master Sgt. Paul Santikko

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7617643
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-KO357-801
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program [Image 40 of 40], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Progra
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard to Add New Partner in State Partnership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard
    Norwegian Home Guard
    Letter of Intent Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT