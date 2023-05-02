Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Sheet Metal [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-135 Sheet Metal

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    National Guard Bureau

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Miller, a sheet metal specialist with the 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron works on a piece of metal in the fabrication shop at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 5, 2023. Milller joined the Michigan Air National Guard after serving an initial enlistment and then later serving with the Missouri Air National Guard. The Michigan native decided to return to his home state, but wanted to continue to serve as a member of the Air Force. The Michigan National Guard is providing him that opportunity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 13:20
    Location: MI, US
    This work, KC-135 Sheet Metal [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Maintenance
    KC-135 Sheet Metal
    KC-135 Sheet Metal

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    sheet metal
    Selfridge

