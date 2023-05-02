KC-135 Sheet Metal

Staff Sgt. Kyle Miller, a sheet metal specialist with the 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron works on a piece of metal in the fabrication shop at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 5, 2023. Milller joined the Michigan Air National Guard after serving an initial enlistment and then later serving with the Missouri Air National Guard. The Michigan native decided to return to his home state, but wanted to continue to serve as a member of the Air Force. The Michigan National Guard is providing him that opportunity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

