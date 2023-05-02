Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    KC-135 Maintenance

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    National Guard Bureau

    Tech. Sgt. Aaron Wacker, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adds sealant to the exterior window used by a boom operator on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 5, 2023. The window allows the boom operator to see the receiving aircraft during air-to-air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    KC-135 Maintenance
    KC-135 Sheet Metal
    KC-135 Sheet Metal

    KC-135
    maintenance
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge

