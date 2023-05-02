Tech. Sgt. Aaron Wacker, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adds sealant to the exterior window used by a boom operator on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 5, 2023. The window allows the boom operator to see the receiving aircraft during air-to-air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7617443
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-VA676-0001
|Resolution:
|2310x1848
|Size:
|890.41 KB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
