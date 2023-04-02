Naval Museum hosts 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk

Visitors to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia look at a large scale LEGO shipmodel of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The shipmodel was constructed by Jett Starcher, a longtime participant in the museum’s annual event. Brandon Hanna, a Sailor assigned to the Ford, is also on hand to provide some meaningful interpretation and to interact with visitors to the event. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

